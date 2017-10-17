Nigeria: Wike Meets Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos in Madrid

In continuation of the process for the setting up of a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Monday toured training facilities of Real Madrid Football Club in Spain.

The governor met with Real Madrid officials for further discussions on the modalities for the setting up an academy affiliated to the La Liga team in Rivers State.

Wike is billed to meet with the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez,

today to formalise the agreement between the Rivers State Government and the club on the establishment of the Academy.

The Rivers State governor also met with some of the galacticos of the club like Cristiano Ronaldo and Captain Sergio Ramos during the tour of Santiago Bernabeu.

Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma and officials of Real Madrid led Wike and his entourage on a guided tour of the Real Madrid training facility.

Wike said that the objective of setting up the Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State is to develop stars that would rule the world in the nearest future

"We are using football as one of the key empowerment programmes for the next generation.

"We want to grow international football stars from a tender age. We will tap from the experience and exposure of Real Madrid and their stars. This is a project that will revolutionise football in Rivers State and Nigeria, the governor noted.

He assured Rivers people that the academy to be established in the state will be of international standard and will take into consideration the education of the children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos lauded Wike for his commitment to the development of the game of football.

Wike was accompanied on the facility tour by the state's Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye, and former Nigerian international, Adokiye Amiesimaka.

Iyaye said that the Real Madrid affiliated football academy will enhance the game of football in the state.