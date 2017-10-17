17 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Home Affairs DG's Challenge of Suspension to Be Heard in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Director-general of the department of home affairs Mkuseli Apleni is expected to challenge his suspension by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced Apleni's precautionary suspension in a short statement on Monday, September 18.

Mkhize did not give reasons for the suspension. Apleni was appointed to the position in 2010.

On Tuesday, October 3, Apleni appeared in the High Court; however, his matter was not heard because the judge had too much on her plate.

"Apleni believes that the minister does not have the powers to suspend him... the crux of the case is that he is challenging the powers of the minister to suspend him," his attorney SJ Thema said at the time.

Thema also told News24 that his client had filed a supplementary affidavit to deal with Mkhize's comments during an eNCA interview in which she said Apleni was "unstable and delusional".

News24

South Africa

Using the Army to Fight Crime Is a Bad Idea - Here's Why

South Africa's police minister, Fikile Mbalula, has stirred controversy by calling for the involvement of the country's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.