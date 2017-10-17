Harare — MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has lifted the suspension party deputy treasurer Charlton Hwende who had been sanctioned for apparently condoning violence in the opposition movement.

Hwende confirmed the development Monday through social media.

"Today I received a letter from President Morgan Tsvangirai informing me that my suspension as the MDC-T national deputy treasurer general has been lifted and I should resume my duties immediately," he said.

"I would first and foremost want to thank the President and all the organs of the party and general party membership and pledge to double my efforts and ensure that in 2018 we deliver change."

Hwende suspended in August after MDC-T deputy leader Thokozani Khupe was attacked by activists at the party's Bulawayo offices.

The deputy treasurer was censured after he appeared to celebrate the attack.

The clashes came after Khupe boycotted the opposition coalition MDC Alliance launch by Tsvangirai in Harare.

And in a social media post Hwende remarked that leaders beaten up in Bulawayo deserved the attacks because they had organised an illegal meeting.

Khupe was attacked together with MDC-T national chairman, Lovemore Moyo and Abedinico Bhebhe, the party's organising secretary, forcing the abandonment of the meeting.

The MDC-T is divided over moves by Tsvangirai to form an alliance with other opposition groups ahead of next year's elections.