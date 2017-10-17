Rwanda: Environment Museum Gets New Artifact

VISITORS to Karongi-based Museum of Environment stand to enjoy more artifact following the introduction of new wares.

The new items on the list include zoological, botanical, minerals items brought in from the natural history museum (Kandt House), the home of a former German colonialist in Rwanda, and believed to be the first modern house in Kigali.

The museum also houses volcanic information, natural evolution of universe and has a rich botanical garden located on the roof of the museum's building. It also has a book reading corner (Uruhongore) where kids are welcomed to read mostly Rwandan history.

Initially, the museum's exhibition was mainly composed of data related to non-renewable and renewable sources of energy illustrated through texts, photos and films.

This, according to officials, caused a gap in relation to various themes of environment that could attract more tourists, thus making upgrades a necessity to fill the gap.

The Museum of Environment is located on the shores of Lake Kivu in Bwishyura Sector, Karongi District in Western Province.

Speaking at the launch of the new exhibitions on Friday, Julienne Uwacu, the minister for sports and culture, said the move was part of a wider plan to revamp country's museums in order to create a niche for each of the eight national museums.

The objects that were relocated are minerals, volcanic and sediments, metamorphic rocks, hydrology parts, types of soils in Rwanda, meteorites and non-living animals.

The relocation was completed earlier last month making the environment museum equipped enough to attract tourists with keen interest in environment.

"It is better to have a museum of environment equipped with biological elements, nature of soil, minerals and animals so that visitors can see a broader image of not only Rwanda's environment but global aspects as well," Uwacu said.

She said she was optimistic the museum will attract more tourists, including foreigners, given its rich diversity after new artifacts were brought in.

Currently, annual tourists to various museums in the country stand at 20,000.

"This is a new museum, a 2-year-old museum and one of the youngest in the world. Previously, it did not have enough features to attract tourists, now I encourage tourists, starting with locals, to visit this museum as they will be able to understand the historical heritage of the country as well as the world," she said.

With construction of Kivu belt road complete, access to the museum will be eased, thus boosting tourists, Uwacu noted.

Since May 2016, the Institute of National Museums of Rwanda has been reviewing the exhibition of the Museum of Environment.

André Ndabaga, the museum manager, said they will do their best to encourage local tourists visit the museum and benefit from it.

Currently, the museum attracts only about 3,000 tourists per year, the majority of them foreigners, he said.

Foreigners pay Rwf6,000 and Rwf5,000 if they work in Rwanda, while nationals are required to pay Rwf1,500 (adults). Children and students, from primary school up to masters level, pay Rwf700.

When children or students come in a group, they pay Rwf500 each.

The museum was built to educate people about the environment and avoid duplication with the former Natural History Museum in Kigali.