The City of Cape Town has announced on Monday that its emergency augmentation programme to increase the supply of water in the drought-stricken metro has not been cancelled as reported in the media.

"Contrary to allegations emerging over the weekend, the City of Cape Town's augmentation programme is progressing with urgency," said Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services and energy.

Limberg said the first tender batch issued comprised of small-scale temporary containerised desalination plants in Hout Bay, Granger Bay and Dido Valley. However, tender bids which were received were non-responsive, he said.

"The tenders are being re-advertised and these initiatives have not been cancelled."

Limberg said the city was pursuing a mix of alternative water resources.

She added that the city would reduce consumption to ensure that existing surface water can sustain residents through to winter 2018.

Useable water at 27.4%

"The city has to ensure that we run a fair process for all competitors, receive a product that the city has asked for and that Cape Town needs."

Limberg encouraged bidders to participate in the tender process.

In a separate statement issued on Monday, the city announced that dam storage levels were at 37.4%, with useable water at 27.4%.

The city said consumption, at 600 million litres of collective usage per day, remained too high and had to be reduced immediately.

"This is 100 million litres above the crucial consumption target of 500 million litres per day."

"The city activated water rationing as part of the implementation of its critical water shortages management disaster plan.

"This action intensifies the preceding months of pressure management which continues to be done in an attempt to force water consumption down to required levels."

