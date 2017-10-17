President Robert Mugabe's government has revealed plans to seize and turn the independent war veterans' association into an envisaged Zanu PF war veterans league, thus making the former fighters outfit a fully-fledged party organ.

The move appears to be part of Mugabe's fresh attempts to neuter a vocal section of the country's former liberators which has openly challenged his continued cling on power.

Currently, the former liberators are affiliated to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association which remains an independent welfare organisation.

The Christopher Mutsvangwa-led group has had a nasty fall-out with the Zimbabwean leader following sharp differences on how to handle Zanu PF's thorny succession issue.

The defiant group wants the 93-year-old leader to pass the baton to his deputies Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow the under-fire VP to manage the transition months before elections.

However, Mugabe has adamantly refused to leave while his attempts to impose a new war veterans' leadership have come unstuck after Zimbabwean courts have continuously blocked the move.

The Mutsvangwa group have cited the principle of non-interference into the affairs of a private welfare organisation.

But War Veterans ministry permanent secretary, Retired Brigadier Walter Tapfumaneyi revealed Monday that the freedom fighters' grouping shall be reconstituted and further brought under Zanu PF's military style command systems.

"We want to cascade the structure of the war veterans from the politburo where we are present right now, all the way down to the cell so that the war veterans are just like the women and the youth in the party," Tapfumaneyi told state media.

"... Some kind of a war veterans league which brings together all veterans of the liberation struggle the Mujibhas, chimbwidos ex-detainees nationalists, former refugees we are calling non-combatant cadres, war victims who want to belong to the party put them in that structure.

"That's where we are going."

Currently, Zanu PF only has the women's league led by President Mugabe's wife, Grace and the youth league.

The envisaged war veterans league will, according to Tapfumaneyi, emerge from a fresh Zanu PF congress set to be convened ahead of the party's explosive elective congress December this year.