Tanzania: Gender-Based Violence 'On the Decline'

The rate of gender-based violence has decreased compared to a few years ago, it has been said.

Speaking in an open debate at Mwasonge Village in Misungwi, Kivulini Director Yassin Ali said their mission had been to ensure gender-based violence was fought against at all levels in society.

"We cannot simply watch, while gender-based violence still takes place in society. That is why we spend most of the time meeting people for discussion and supporting victims," he said.

According to the president of International Centre for Research on Women (ICRW), Dr Sarah Degnan Kambou, they commend the role played by Kivulini and believe its services will expand as they get more funds from various donors.

Mr Stella Mukasa, the director of (ICRW) in Uganda, who was also present, said if everything went on like that communities would progress. She said letting people fight on their own was not the right way.

"Here the fact is to get to understand how a battle begins, the source and the right means to deal with it," she said.

However, gender desk head in Mwanza Region Betinisibo Shija said Kivulini in cooperation with the police fought against gender violence in the region and the results had been positive compared to the past.