Nigeria: Revenue Leakages - Erring Firms Have Refunded N30bn, Claims Senate Committee

Abuja — Several firms indicted by the Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport for their involvement in underhand dealings at the nation's ports leading to revenue loss for the government, have refunded about N30 billion to the coffers of the federal government.

The claim was made by the committee in a statement issued Monday by its consultant, Mr. Duro Meseko, who said the refunds included those from forex abuses to underpayments.

The names of the erring firms or details of the payments were however not made available in the statement.

Meseko added in the statement that the committee has been commended by a non government organisation, Conscience Nigeria, for a job well done.

He quoted the Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Tosin Adeyanju, as saying the refunds have vindicated the committee.

"We never thought this committee would perform like this. I personally felt it would be business as usual but the Senator Hope Uzodimma-led assemblage has proved us wrong. Now, they should be prepared for blackmail from some quarters. But they should not be deterred. Nigerians are solidly behind them."

"What we expect is for these companies to begin to set good, honest standards and ensure that they stop towing the path of infamy. The Nigerian Customs should also seize the gauntlet by blocking all the loopholes already identified by the committee," Adeyanju added.