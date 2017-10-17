Nigeria: IPOB to Int'l Community - Ask Nigerian Military Why It Raided Kanu's House

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, called on the international community to demand from the Nigerian military why it raided the home of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, particularly as the Nigerian Defence Minister, General Mansur Dan Ali (retd) had admitted such raid.

This came as the coalition of all Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs, in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to investigate what happened to Kanu after the army's raid of his house in September.

They also querried the rationale behind continuous military raid of his house and the carting away of personal effects . These acts ,the coalition noted, are not good for our democracy.

A statement in Awka by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said by admitting publicly that soldiers were sent to Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku to look for Kanu without any order or warrant from a court of law, Nigerian government had confirmed a breach of the law and the judicial process.

According to him, it was incumbent upon civilised nations of the world and organisations to ask the Nigerian government why it decided to send armed soldiers to invade Kanu's residence.

Powerful said: "The question that must be asked is why would the government deny this obvious fact when there are incontrovertible proof based on available CCTV evidence that Nigerian soldiers undertook this outrageously murderous raid in a peaceful village that resulted in the disappearance and presumed death of our leader?

"In the words of Mansur Dan Ali, the army went to look for him but he wasn't there. The issue is that the army went to look for Kanu, contrary to the lies emanating from the government that Operation Python Dance II was not targeted against IPOB.

"Since by the admission of the Defence Minister that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not there during the invasion of his residence, why deny that an invasion took place? This culture of denial, lies and subsequent admission makes it impossible for any neutral observer to believe any word coming out of the mouth of any official of the Buhari regime regarding the issue of IPOB.

Probe whereabouts of Kanu, CSOs urge FG

According to a statement by the coalition, Kanu's case is still in the court and the judiciary should be allowed to mete justice to him constitutionally.

"The group wants to know if Nnamdi Kanu escaped after the invasion, was wounded, arrested or killed. It's no longer safe for the Federal Governemnt to keep quiet over the matter," the coalition said.

National President of the group, Chuks Ibegbu, also called on the Federal Government to get to the root of the $25 billion fraud reported in the NNPC, saying those involved must be prosecuted.

He equally lambasted the Federal Government for the slow pace in the anti-corruption war, a situation that has made corrupt and looting, past and present, political actors to still be walking free in the country and committing more corrupt practices.

He insisted that there should be a probe of how governors spent the Paris Club refund and the bailout funds as many governors are still owing workers and pensioners in their states.

Ibegbu wants the Federal Government to halt security vote immediately as its an avenue for looting public funds.

He warned governors still owing their workers and pensioners to clear them before the end of this month or the coalition will picket all of them soon.

The coalition has concluded plans for a Peace in Nigeria Tour of the 36 states and Abuja soon, Ibegbu noted.