Nigeria: IBB Warns Against Divisive Politics

Former military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), yesterday warned against politics of rancour and division even as he cautioned politicians against unpatriotic tendencies.

According to him, politics should not be played to disunite the country but should rather be used as a uniting factor.

IBB, as he is fondly called, spoke when he received some of the founding fathers and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his uphill residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

He counseled them to be focused in their political activities and work hard for the unity of the country instead of engaging in acts that are capable of disuniting the country.

LEADERSHIP observed that the founding members of the major opposition party in the country who appeared to be favourably disposed to the candidature of Professor Tunde Adeniran as the new national chairman of the party, were in the uphill mansion to sell their candidate to IBB.

Addressing them on national issues, the former military president who is also a founding member of the PDP said, "(Considering) the sacrifices we made to unite the country, politicians should be able to sustain the shocks and upheavals in whatever ways to unify the country more.

"We fought a war and remained united; therefore, politics should always be geared towards unity of the country ".

On whether he will support Professor Adeniran for national chairman of the party, Babangida said he would always be with like minds to guide the party and bless the anointed candidate, even as he described him as a 'capable hand'.

Members of the delegation included Prof Jerry Gana; former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau; Senator Ibrahim Mantu; former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina; Hajiya Inna Ciroma and Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

The delegation later left for the PDP state secretariat along eastern bye pass Minna where they also met with some party executives led by the chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji.

PDP Chair: Lobbying Intensifies Among S'East, S'South Govs For Secondus

Meanwhile, there is intense lobbying among governors of the South South and South East for the choice of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday.

It was learnt that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, seems not to be relenting in his campaign to ensure that Secondus, a former acting national chairman of the party, emerges the next national chairman during party's national convention in December.

The position of the party's national chairman has been zoned to the South, which is made up of South South, South East and South West geopolitical zones of the country.

Although there is no official statement to the campaign, Wike has in the past few days toured all the PDP controlled states in the South South and South East geopolitical zones of the country, including Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Enugu and Delta, calling for regional integration.

During the visits, the governor met with Governors Udom Emmanuel, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seriake Dickson, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ifeany Okowa, as well as former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori.

When contacted, the Rivers State commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, admitted that there is an element of truth in the rumour about Secondus' interest in the national chairmanship position of the PDP.

Okah said, "I think that there is a truth in the rumour about Prince Uche Secondus running for the position of the national chairman of the PDP.

"However, no official statement has been made to the effect. We are just keeping it to ourselves", he noted.