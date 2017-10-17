Photo: Erik Cleves Kristensen

Sunset over the Zambezi river (file photo).

Zimbabwe is expected to experience near record-breaking high temperatures countrywide from today to tomorrow, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned. In a statement yesterday, the MSD said although hot temperatures would be experienced across the country, low-lying areas would be the most affected."The MSD wishes to advise the public of very hot weather to be expected on Tuesday 17 October 2017. These near record-breaking high temperatures will be experienced throughout the whole country, with the low-lying areas such as the Zambezi and Limpopo valleys forecast to go as high as 43 degrees Celcius," said the MSD.

The department said Matabeleland North, Harare, all Mashonaland Provinces and the northern parts of the Midlands will continue experiencing high temperatures tomorrow. However, Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Masvingo and southern parts of the Midlands should expect a decline in daytime temperatures due to the cloud cover anticipated to enter the country from South Africa.

"The Department strongly advises against extended exposure to direct sunlight. As such, the usual health-related protection measures should be maximised," said MSD. Wearing of sunglasses and hats, especially for children during outdoor activities, is considered to be extremely important. People are also urged to stay out of the heat as often as possible.

"Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day between 11am to 3pm, avoid strenuous outdoor activity such as sport or gardening or do this during cooler times of the day, if you must go out, stay in the shade and wear a hat and loose-fitting cotton clothes. If you are outside, take plenty of water with you, do not leave babies or children alone in a parked car with windows closed, take cool (not cold) showers or baths and splash yourself several times a day with cold water, especially your face and the back of your neck and for those with breathing problems, keep inhalers nearby," said the MSD.

The fire season is also expected to reach its peak at this time. Last year, during the same period, Zimbabwe experienced extremely high temperatures, with some areas breaking records that were set as far back as the 1960s.