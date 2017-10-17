Rwanda: Iradukunda Ready to Grace Miss World Stage

Photo: New Times

Elsa Iradukunda, 19, is eyeing the prestigious Miss World crown.

For the second year in a row, a Rwandan beauty queen will be gracing the prestigious Miss World beauty pageant stage.

This year's edition of Miss World takes place on November 18, at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya, China.

Rwanda is being represented by reigning Miss Rwanda 2017, Elsa Iradukunda.

Last year, Jolly Mutesi made history as the first Rwandan to compete in Miss World, after being crowned Miss Rwanda 2016, at a colourful ceremony at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village on the night of February 27.

She went on to be selected among the top 24 finalists out of more than a hundred contestants.

This year, Rwandans will be looking to 19-year-old Iradukunda, who is representing the country at Miss World to make the country proud.

Iradukunda is currently in France, where she travelled ahead of the pageant to promote her Miss Rwanda initiatives, which include a Made-in-Rwanda promotional campaign. Before Sweden, she had been to Germany on a similar mission.

Her promotional campaign is not limited to only Made-in-Rwanda products and her own personal projects, but Rwanda at large.

In a short video clip posted on YouTube as her contestant introduction, Iradukunda introduces not only herself, but Rwanda to the world.

The clip features video slides of beautiful urban and countryside scenes, infrastructure, and some of her charitable projects, among others.

"Believing in myself was the first key to my success," she opens, before introducing herself;

Then she takes viewers on a journey around her beautiful motherland. The beauty of green countryside nature, brown fertile soils, and famed mountainous landscapes are all showcased in the short clip.

"That's the country of a thousand hills. Being the safest and cleanest country, creates a conducive environment as home away from home for foreigners, but most importantly, the democratically governed country that empowers women," she narrates in the video clip.

"I'm very passionate about helping those in need, because I believe the world is a very big family and we need to help each other. That is why my beauty with a purpose is all about helping.

If there's one thing my country has ever taught me, it is that love and forgiveness conquers everything, and I'm very willing to share with you the whole wide world," she concludes.

About the pageant:

Miss World 2017 will be the 67th edition of the pageant, with over 120 participating countries. The contestants this year will arrive first in Singapore and then head to China.

It is the ninth time in the pageant's history that it's being held in China.

Reigning Miss World Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico will pass her crown to her successor at the end of the pageant.

The opening ceremony will feature 500 costumed performers and a "Parade of Spectacular Floats", as 100,00 people welcome the world to the pageant.