Gaborone — Township Rollers maintained their unbeaten start to the BTC Premiership campaign, defeating Police XI 2-0 in a match played at Otse Police College on Saturday afternoon.

This was a third successive win for Popa since the beginning of the season; first half goals from Joel Mogorosi and Mosha Gaolaolwe ensuring that Rollers maintain a hundred per cent record nine point haul.

Reeling from a 4-1 loss to Miscellaneous prior to the two week break necessitated by the Independence Day and FIFA calendar week, Police were eager to make amends against a side they tend to give stiff competition to.

But on the day, the Jungle Kings failed to majestically prowl around their own turf; their anticipated roar reduced to a muted mew as the visitors took the initiative from the first whistle.

The moment referee Tirelo Mositwane signaled for the start was cue for Rollers to attack Thabiso Mathe's goal.

In the second minute those early waves of attack bore fruit as Lemponye Tshireletso took on Police full back Otlaadisa Manyika and delivered a telling cross which found Mogorosi who netted with a close range header to make it 1-0 to Rollers.

On the day, Mogorosi, who has been relishing a central striker's role since the beginning of the season was in his element. The Police defence, marshalled by Poloko Khole and Gorata Keorapetse struggled to deal with Mogorosi who was ably supplied by Tshireletso, Segolame Boy and Motsholetsi Sikele.

Police played some neat carpet football for periods of the match, with Betsho Pius in the centre of it all, but Sthandwa Mogwadi's side looked timid going forward.

Try as he might, Kekaetswe 'Mara' Moloi could not stir enough danger to the opposing rearguard as he lacked sufficient supply in the Police attack. A gifted poacher, Moloi still displayed his striker's instincts when he forced Rollers goal minder Keeagile Kgosipula into an airborne save midway through the first half.

Rollers got a second in the 30th minute when an overlapping Gaolaolwe headed in unmarked deep into the Police penalty box, rounding off a good Rollers move.

Popa led 2-0 at half time and Police returned from the break looking rejuvenated, enjoying good possession as they sought to get back into the match.

But the Jungle Kings afternoon was soured close to the hour mark when they were reduced to 10 men.

Mositwane adjudged Rollers defender Tshepo Motlhabankwe to have fouled Moloi in the 58th minute. Motlhabankwe accused Moloi of simulation, but as he walked away, Moloi followed him and pushed his opponent out of sight of the referee. Mositwane consulted his linesman and then showed Moloi a direct red card for the off the ball indiscretion.

A man down, Police lost much of the steam they had displayed in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Rollers had a couple of gilt edged chances to increase their lead; Sikele, Boy and second half substitute Mthokozisi Msomi all coming close to rattling Mathe's goal.

Police got to be more composed towards the end, playing some enterprising football but Rollers were well organised at the back and the Blues held on for a 2-0 win.

Rollers now top the log on nine points and will look to consolidate their good start when they meet BDF XI in Molepolole on Wednesday night.

Police sit on position 12 with three points after a single win and two losses, and will be eager to put their campaign back on track in their next fixture.

Source : BOPA