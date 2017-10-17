17 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Student Teacher Charged With Raping Pupil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).

Masvingo — A student teacher on teaching practice at Mutendi High School is facing rape charges after he allegedly forced himself on a form two pupil.

Mutendi High school is a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) run boarding school.

Bernard Makumbe, 24, was not asked to plead to rape charges when he appeared before Masvingo magistrate Takawira Mugabe last week.

He was remanded in custody to 24 October for trial and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told the court that on 8 October this year, and at around 2100hrs, Makumbe called his victim (name withheld for professional reasons) as she was returning from a study session and instructed her to fetch books he had left in the opposite office.

Court heard that the student complied and that while she was still inside the office, Makumbe followed her into the room.

He reportedly grabbed her and covered her mouth with his hands while threating her with death if she resisted him.

Court was told that Makumbe then forced himself once on the minor before releasing her.

After she was released, the student went straight to the girls' hostel where she narrated her ordeal to two of her room mates.

The matter was reported to the police the following morning leading to the arrest of Makumbe while the student was taken to Masvingo provincial hospital for a medical examination.

A medical report will be produced in court as evidence during the trial.

Zimbabwe

War Veterans Vow to Resist Grace Mugabe VP Push

War veterans aligned to embattled vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa have vowed to resist the proposed push to include a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.