Botswana: Headmen Role Important

Mathako — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama says funds permitting all the headmen of arbitration will be paid for their services.

President Khama said this during his visit to Mathako in the Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency on Saturday.

He said government was aware that some headmen of arbitration were not being remunerated.

The issue of rewarding headmen had dragged due to the formation of new wards, noting that when government thought the issue was finalised, new demands for remuneration by headmen of arbitration were registered.

He said since starting paying allowances for dikgosana, more wards were created and there were also more appeals for remuneration from new headmen of arbitration.

The President however assured residents that if funds permited, those outstanding compensations would be catered for.

President Khama said this when responding to the Village Development Committee chairperson, Ms Martha Gaebolae who had asked government to consider remunerating the authorities who were not yet covered.

The President promised to extend a helping hand in completing houses for the needy community members by providing window panes and furniture.

He said he was aware of the Mathako/Borotsi road situation and explained to residents that tarring of the road was done based on the traffic volume. He however noted that the road would be graded while the kgotla kraal would be maintained through Ipelegeng.

President Khama said the issue of a court clerk at the tribal administration office would be followed up at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. As for now, he said Tirelo Setshaba volunteers would assist Kgosi in running the office. He was also not pleased that Kgosi Ditshoto Kgaugelo has no office chair, labeling that a disrespect for the village leader.

He said he would organise a two to three days trip to Gaborone for Hot Fire Choir that produced an entertainment piece for the President.

"I am impressed by the choir, of all the choirs that have performed during my interactions with the community across the country, your choir is among the best," he said.

For her part, Ms Gaebolae appealed for support towards completing two destitute houses in the village.

Ms Gaebolae said the beneficiaries were not catered for under destitute housing and therefore, the two houses were constructed with the support of the public, public officers and the business community.

She said three other persons in dire need of accommodation were still appealing for assistance.

Ms Gaebolae told the President that the tribal office had long been wired and not yet connected to the electricity grid. She also requested that police officers be posted to the village.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Julius Disang requested that Mathako/Borotsi road be tarred and the kgotla shelter be maintained.

He raised concern over shortage of water experienced by some residents following the disconnection of public stand pipes.

Earlier, Kgosi Ditshoto Kgaugelo decried shortage of office accommodation, noting that currently he shares an office space with other employees.

Kgosi Kgaugelo requested for a court clerk and a chair for himself. He applauded President Khama for his maiden visit to the village.

Regarding posting of police officers to the village, Senior Superintendent Modisaotsile Bonang said he would take up the matter and promised to give feedback.

A representative from the MP's office, Mr Michael Kgwaadira thanked the President for the visit. He noted that since 2015, the President had visited the constituency on six occasions.

He said such visits were commendable as they assisted in addressing some challenges within the communities.

President Khama handed over blankets, plastic chairs for the kgotla and solar powered lights, Bibles and football kit.

Source : BOPA