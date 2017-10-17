Uganda: KCCA Chance to Seize Full Benefits

Kampala — Police coach Abdallah Mubiru was quick to play down his side's title prospects after Saturday's 2-1 victory over contenders Vipers.

"Our target," said Mubiru, "Is clear. We want to be competitive. Whatever teams we play against, we try to compete. We are not thinking about winning the league at the moment but winning games which we can."

Competitive - with three wins, albeit one coming from a boardroom decision, in five games - they have been.

The intent was more laid out at the weekend, Police confronting Vipers and beating them to reclaim table leadership, on goal difference.

It is the kind of competition Vipers have agonizingly experienced first-hand, and one KCCA - fourth on nine points - feel at every glance upwards the log.

But with the top three on 10 points apiece - Police, Onduparaka and Vipers - not in action today, it is manager Mike Mutebi's KCCA with the earliest chance to get out of their stop-start season by beating Bright Stars to go top.

The Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) champions will hope their first away positive result, a comprehensive 3-1 victory at Bul at the weekend, is a sign of good things to come.

Paul Mucureezi, Tito Okello and Patrick Kaddu were on target for that after KCCA had fallen to a Richard Wandyaka 18th minute strike.

Today, they have a boost in the return from injury of midfield player Sadam Juma, who will be making his league debut for KCCA this season since moving from Express at the end of the last campaign.

"That's why we brought him to solve that problem of what you call a destroyer, that midfielder who sits in front of the back three," said Mutebi.

"We've been suffering from that... not only at KCCA but Uganda at large. We believe he (Sadam) will remedy that problem by holding the ball intelligently and distributing it."

Against Bright Stars, KCCA, however, come up against a side that are wounded after a 1-0 home defeat to Maroons.

Fred Kajoba, the Bright Stars coach, is asking for more from his team, and hopes his captain Nelson Senkatuka has his scoring boots on.

"Three goals in five matches is not bad for Senkatuka but he needs to convert more," he said, "And we are working on it." Kajoba will hope that starts against the team Senkatuka played for, on loan, today.

At Namboole, two beaten sides on their last outing, URA and Bul, fight it out all looking to get back on their feet.

Ibrahim Kirya, the URA coach, is under fire following a difficult start to the campaign. URA have won just one game in five attempts, with their last one a 1-0 defeat away to Express. The tax collectors and Bul are 11th and 10th respectively, with five points apiece.

AUPL TODAY's FIXTURES

Kirinya Jinja SSS Vs Proline

Bugembe Stadium, Jinja 4:00pm:(Live on Azam TV)

KCCA FC Vs Bright Stars FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo 4:30pm

URA FC Vs BUL FC

M. National Stadium, Namboole 4:30pm

LEAGUE SCORERS SO FAR

Milton Karisa 3 Vipers SC

Caesar Okhuti 2 Onduparaka FC

Muzamir Mutyaba 2 KCCA FC

Norman Ogik 2 Police FC

Ezekiel Katende 2 UPDF FC

Nelson Senkatuka 2 Bright Stars FC

Dan Sserunkuma 2 Express FC

Fahad Bayo 2 Proline FC

Joseph Mandela 2 Proline FC