Kenya: Thika Golfer Thiga Shows Class in Tatu Tourney

Veteran Thika golfer Ben Thiga was in a class of his own during the weekend's Tatu City golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 19, Thiga recovered from a double bogey at the par five-first hole, to roll in a total of five pars and three single bogeys for 22 points in the first nine.

At the back nine, Thiga pared four holes, dropped shots in four others and double bogeyed one again for 22 and the day's 44 points to claim the overall title.

He beat men winner Harun Mbugua by four points as Kim Nderitu on 39 was second after beating Kimata Mworia on countback.

The ladies first prize went to Nelius Kariuki on 36 points, three better than Naomi Kimata while winning the nines were David Karuma and Anthony Kabucho on 23 and 21 points each.

Winning the seniors category was J.W. Githiori on 39 points and the guest winner was Charles Mwangi with a score of 39 points, while Anthony Njoroge claimed the staff prize with 29 points.

At Eldoret Golf Club, John Barorot clinched the overall prize in the Resolution Insurance golf tournament, beating a field of 70 golfers. He carded an impressive 40 points, to win by a point from Satwinder K.Sagoo on 39 points.

Local pro Boniface Simwa on 38 points was third while in fourth place was Sanjiv Gujral on 37 points, one better than Ravi Shah, Nathan Tororei and youngster Ishaan Nathaani who eventually got his official handicap.

Florence Murgor won the industry prize on 32 points. The tournament brought together the Insurers stakeholders in a bid to foster and improve positive and impactful relations within the region.

Summerised weekend golf round-up;

At Limuru; Kenya Golf Union Ladies Strokeplay; Silver; Madina Idd(Tz) 151 gross, Mary Karano 152, Sarah Otolo 161, Mwongeli Nzioka 162. Bronze- M. Steinmann 189 gross, L. Otieno 194 cb C. Ngurani 194. F. Njeri 196. Silver Nett- Faith Koki 148 nett, Noni Muhire 149 cb S.G. Mundia 149. Bronze- Beth Kariuki 138, Rose Wachira 150.

At Ruiru; October Monthly Mug; Men winner Alex Machocho 68nett cb Ciira Kiiyuka 68. Lady winner Catherine Wambui 74, Pauline Mungai 75 nett.

At Sigona; Diwali Golf Competition; Overall winner- Shivani Patel 41pts; cb Tushar Patel 41, Bhasker Patel 41, Joy V Bhatt 40pts; lady winner Pauline Karanja 36pts; Nines; Preet J Shah 22, Mwaura Kariuki 21pts;