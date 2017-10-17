Kenya: Amos Nondi Strikes Maiden Goal

Kolkheti Poti midfielder Amos Nondi struck his maiden goal in the Georgian National league in the team's 6-3 defeat to Saburtalo on Sunday in Tbilisi.

Saburtalo's Dachi Tsnobiladze scored a quick brace in the 21st and 27th minutes, before Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Dereb reduced the deficit a minute after the break.

Saburtalo added the third in the 50th minute through Giorgi Kokhreidze. Lasha Shindagoridze made it 4-1 seven minutes later, but Dereb pulled one back in the 64th minute.

Nondi unleashed a fierce shot from 20 yards four minutes to time, but the damage had already been done. Poti are second from bottom with a paltry 20 points, 26 below Alwyn Tera's Saburtalo after 29 rounds.

"I have been working hard to score and I am delighted that I opened my account. I will aim for more before the closure of the season," the Kenya U-20 international told Nation Sport.

SPAIN

In the Spanish La Liga, striker Michael Olunga was an unused substitute in Girona's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

As a result, Girona dropped to 17th position with six points from eight rounds.

Fred Kippe's goal a minute to the final whistle aided former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi's Lillestroem past Sogndal in the Norwegian top tier.

Victory lifted Lillestroem to eleventh spot with 31 points after 25 matches.

Closely in the Swedish third tier, Vasalund, home to Kenyan international Eric Johanna, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sandviken to drop to 12th position on the 14-team table on 22 points with three games to end the season.

In the Sodra group, David King'atua played the first half as Oskarshamns went down 3-4 to Karlskrona.

Oskarshamns remain fourth on the standings with 35 points from 23 games.

BULGARIA

Left back Aboud Omar continued enjoying more game time, playing the full 90 minutes in Slavia Sofia's 3-0 win over Dunav. Stefan Velev, Ivan Minchez and Ivaylo Dimitrov netted a goal each in the 12th, 32nd and 75th minutes respectively.

Sofia, who have not lost a game in the last five matches, are ninth on the 14-team table with 25 points from 12 rounds.

In Belgium, Midfielder Johanna Omollo featured for 58 minutes as Cercle Brugge and SV Roeselare played to a 1-1 draw in the Belgian second tier on Saturday.

Cercle are third on the standings with 19 points from eleven games.

In the United States, defender Lawrence Olum was a second half substitute as his Portland Timbers side thrashed DC United 4-0 in a Major League Soccer tie.

On Monday, David Ochieng' was an unused substitute in New York Cosmos' scoreless draw against Edmonton in the country's second tier.

ZAMBIA

David Owino and Jesse Were featured as Zesco United bowed out of the Barclays Cup following a 4-2 loss to Napsa Stars on post-match penalties.

The two sides battled to a goalless draw in regulation time forcing the winner to be decided on spot kicks.

Napsa, home to another Kenyan Justus Anene, face Zanazo in the final slated for October 28.

In the league, John Makwatta couldn't make the match day squad in Buildcon's 0-0 draw away to Konkola Blades. Cliff Miheso was a second half substitute.

Buidcon have amassed 47 points after 30 rounds sitting eighth on the 20-team log.