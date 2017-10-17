Malawi: DHO Cautions NGOs On Progress Reports

Phalombe — District Health Officer for Phalombe, Ketwin Kondowe, has cautioned non-governmental organizations (NGOs) implementing health-related interventions in the district against non submission of progress reports to his office.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Friday, Kondowe said a number of NGOs implementing health-related activities in the district are reluctant to submit progress reports to show progress of their activities in the district.

He said procedures for implementation of projects by NGOs require that such institutions should adhere to principles of transparency and accountability which is in keeping with decentralisation.

One of such steps, Kondowe said, is by reporting to the DHO on a regular basis.

"Some NGOs develop cold feet when we indicate that we would like to monitor their activities and provide guidelines on implementation. So, we want to warn that failure to report might indirectly mean they are not doing anything on the ground," said Kondowe.

Kondowe, however, observed that most of the NGOs become cooperative only when being introduced to the District Executive Committee and become elusive during implementation of activities by sidelining key partners at district level.

The DHO's sentiments were in reaction to a newly introduced Yisese Cholera Prevention Programme being implemented by Centre for Diseases Control (CDC).

The cholera prevention initiative will engage communities in the district on dangers of not having and using toilets properly during rainy season and drinking untreated water.

In his reaction, Vice Chairperson for Phalombe District Council Health and Environmental Committee, Councillor Fredrick Namulu, concurred with the DHO, noting that the council would suspend any NGO which did not comply with its requirements.

However, Facilitator for CDC, Charles Simbi, assured that the organization would ensure that it shares all the necessary reports with the DHO and relevant partners in the health-promotion sector to garner support for smooth implementation of project activities.

"We have taken the DHO's concerns positively. The concerns are very valid because as a policy holder, the DHO ought to know every little impact that NGOs are making on the ground, as such, we promise to be cooperative in our programme," said Simbi.

Tisese Programme is expected to reach out to 1 000 places in the district with sanitation messages. Currently, it has already cleaned 63 public places such as hospitals, markets and schools.