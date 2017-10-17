Photo: Daily News

Actress Elizabeth Michael Kimemeta

THE manslaughter trial of Bongo Movie Actress, Elizabeth Michael Kimemeta, alias Lulu, who is alleged to have killed her lover, former local movie star Steven Kanumba in 2012, takes off on Thursday at the High Court in Dar es Salaam.

According to the cause list released yesterday, Judge Sam Rumanyika is set to hear the highly awaited trial starting October 19, and was expected to be concluded on October 23. In the trial, the prosecution is expected to call four witnesses.

During preliminary hearing conducted about three years ago, the prosecution presented memorandum of facts, detailing how the offence was committed. The prosecution further tendered two exhibits, including a sketch plan of the scene of crime and the postmortem report, revealing that Kanumba died because of cardio respiratory failure due to increase of intracranial pressure with tonsilor herbiation of brain following traumatic brain concussion.

On the other hand, advocates Peter Kibatala and Fulgence Masawe, for the accused person, informed the court that their client would call five witnesses to dispute the charge, though she admitted some of facts presented by the prosecution, notably her relationship with Kanumba.

Lulu is charged with murdering without intention a former local movie star Steven Kanumba on April 7, 2012, at Sinza Vatican. Kanumba was said to have been embroiled in a brawl with his girlfriend at his home.

Reading the memorandum of facts, Senior State Attorney at the time, Monica Mbogo, al leged that on the material day, Kanumba spent a day at his home together with his young brother Seth Bosco.

At around mid night, Kanumba told his young brother to prepare for outing. "While preparing themselves, the accused person came and upon entering the house she went straight to the deceased room," the prosecutor alleged.

She went on, "After some few minutes, the deceased young brother heard the deceased and accused person quarrelling." According to the prosecutor, Bosco also heard the deceased complaining as to why Lulu was talking to her boyfriend in his presence.

Thereafter, she alleged, the quarrel went on and later fighting whereas the accused person was heard crying. "The deceased's young brother approached the deceased bed room door and saw the accused person trying to force herself out of the room, but was pulled inside by the deceased and the door was locked from inside by the deceased," the prosecutor further alleged.

Shortly later, she said, the accused person got out of the room and informed Bosco that Kanumba had fallen down. Bosco quickly entered the room and found his brother lying on the floor unconscious.

He immediately informed Kanumba's private doctor one Palpas Kageiya on the matter. The deceased doctor rushed to the scene and upon examining the deceased he realised Kanumba had already died, but did not disclose such situation to Bosco.

Instead, he advised that Kanumba should be taken to the Hospital. When all such events were happening, Lulu had already left the place. At Muhimbili National Hospital where Kanumba was taken, the doctors examined his body and later confirmed that he was dead.

The incidence was reported at Salender Bridge Police Station and later at Oysterbay Police Station. Lulu was arrested the same night at Bamaga area.