Kenya: Nairobi Cricket League Now Two-Horse Race

The race for the 10-team Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association's Super League title now remains a two-horse race between champions Stray Lions and Kanbis.

Both teams were triumphant in their respective outings on Sunday in the 10th round of matches. The Lions overwhelmed Swamibapa dismissing them for a mere 101 runs, thereby denying them an opportunity to get a batting point.

The Lions garnered 18 points from their win to increase their tally to 186, five behind league leaders Kanbis (191).

Swamibapa are a distant third with 154 points. Kanbis hosted Sir Ali Muslim Club whom they beat by eight wickets.

Sir Ali scored 199 for 9 and Kanbis reached the target, 202 for the loss of two wickets. Kanbis dominated NPCA League for many years before they were dethroned by the Lions' last season.

The Lions' dependable batsman, Collins Obuya is in top form and the same can be said of Kanbis' Rakep Patel, who is also the Kenya skipper.