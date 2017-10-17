17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Cricket League Now Two-Horse Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

The race for the 10-team Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association's Super League title now remains a two-horse race between champions Stray Lions and Kanbis.

Both teams were triumphant in their respective outings on Sunday in the 10th round of matches. The Lions overwhelmed Swamibapa dismissing them for a mere 101 runs, thereby denying them an opportunity to get a batting point.

The Lions garnered 18 points from their win to increase their tally to 186, five behind league leaders Kanbis (191).

Swamibapa are a distant third with 154 points. Kanbis hosted Sir Ali Muslim Club whom they beat by eight wickets.

Sir Ali scored 199 for 9 and Kanbis reached the target, 202 for the loss of two wickets. Kanbis dominated NPCA League for many years before they were dethroned by the Lions' last season.

The Lions' dependable batsman, Collins Obuya is in top form and the same can be said of Kanbis' Rakep Patel, who is also the Kenya skipper.

Kenya

Producers Earn Top Dollar From Specialty Tea Exports

Specialty tea from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned the company as high as Sh29,973 ($291) a kilogramme at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.