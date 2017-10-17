Malawi: Nsanje in Anti-Rabies Campaign, Targets 8, 000 Dogs and Cats

Nsanje — Nsanje District Agriculture Development Office has embarked on a one month anti - rabies vaccination campaign targeting to vaccinate at least 8,000 dogs and cats.

Nsanje District Agriculture Livestock and Animal Health Officer, Lastone Zam'mimba, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) the vaccination campaign has received an overwhelming response with an indication of reaching the target.

Zam'mimba said the situation of rabies in the district was very worrisome considering that nearly every day they received two people suspected to have been bitten by rabid dogs and cats.

He said the vaccination campaign is aimed at reducing the risks of rabies, saying it is expensive to treat a rabid patient compared to prevention of the same.

"We are targeting about 8,000 dogs and cats in the whole district. The situation in the district is bad as we are receiving people almost daily who are suspected to have been bitten by rabid dogs and cats, which is an alarming development," Zam'mimba said.

"For your information, treating a rabid patient costs K30, 000 which is enough to vaccinate 100 dogs," he added.

The livestock officer, therefore, appealed to people in the district to ensure that their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies, warning that all dogs that would be found wandering about in the district would be killed.

Recently, Mana established that anti rabies vaccine had run out at Nsanje District Hospital, a development which forced clients suspected to have been bitten by a rabid pet to cough more in seeking medical attention from private clinics.

Roughly, it would cost someone about K8, 000 for a single vaccination implying that for the full dosage, they are supposed to pay about K40, 000.