Somalia: End Slaughter in Somalia

Photo: Shabelle

President Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed Farmaajo and Turkey’s Health Minister Ahmet Demircan visited those injured in the massive Mogadishu attack.

editorial

The massive suicide truck bomb that killed nearly 200 people in Mogadishu is a grim reminder of the challenge of restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

This initiative fronted by the African Union and sponsored by the United Nations has made some headway, but more needs to be done.

Mogadishu, which has not known any peace for several decades, other towns and even the rural areas, live under the perpetual terror threat from Al-Shabaab.

AMISOM

This bloody conflict could but should never dampen the spirits of the Somalis and well-wishers who would like to see normality return to the country.

Whatever grievances the armed groups may have cannot justify the slaughter of innocents.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) is the most solid confirmation that fellow Africans care about the plight of Somalis and are willing to help end the slaughter of innocents.

STABILITY

Uganda, Kenya and Burundi have in the spirit of eastern African solidarity contributed troops to help stabilise Somalia.

But they have often been paid back for the sacrifice with bloody attacks.

Whatever the challenges, a strong message must go out to the killers that the AU is in this for the long haul.

The best the neighbours can do is to help strengthen the leadership in Mogadishu.

Its success is the best way to warn the warlords that their devious designs will be defeated.