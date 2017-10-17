Malawi: President Mutharika Calls for Clergy's Intervention in Blood Sucking Myths

Nsanje — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on religious leaders in the country to intervene through prayers in ending myths of blood sucking that have rocked some parts of the country.

President Mutharika made the call Saturday when he graced golden jubilee celebrations for St. Kalemba, Bangula Parish in Nsanje.

He said myths and allegations surrounding blood sucking have left some people dead, with others arrested by police for taking the law into their own hands.

The president said the situation calls for immediate intervention of various groups in society including the clergy to decisively address the problem.

"The issue of blood sucking is becoming difficult to understand especially its origins. It is not an easy task because it is hard to find evidence," Mutharika said.

He appealed to people to seriously pray for the country in solving the whole issue.

"I urge you all to pray for integrity, hard work, patriotism and have a sense of humanity. If we have all these in place, our country will not be in problems like the blood sucking issue," he said.

Regarding the golden jubilee, Mutharika commended the Catholic Church for contributing positively towards the country's development in a number of sectors.

"The Church has been instrumental through its intervention in health, agriculture and education. Let us join hands and work together. We are all one in God's mission," Mutharika said.

He further commended the church for its constructive role through the Bishops in scrutinizing issues of education, health, agriculture and governance for the betterment of the country.

On his part, Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa thanked the president for gracing the occasion and also commended government for introducing the community technical colleges, saying the initiative is improving the status of the youth in the country.

"The community technical colleges programme is empowering many youths to be productive citizens instead of just loafing in villages and be tempted to indulge in all sorts of crime," Musikuwa said.

The bishop also called on the Catholic faithful in the diocese to develop self - sustaining measures in developing the church.

St. Kalemba-Bangula Parish is under Chikwawa Diocese and was established in 1967. Currently, it has close to 80,000 church members with eleven out-station churches.