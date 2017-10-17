Somalia: Turkey Airlifts 40 Wounded People to Istanbul for Treatment

Photo: Shabelle

President Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed Farmaajo and Turkey’s Health Minister Ahmet Demircan visited those injured in the massive Mogadishu attack.

At least 40 victims who sustained severe wounds in the deadly truck bombing at KM5 junction have been airlifted to Istanbul, Turkey for medical treatment on Monday.

A Turkish military air ambulance took the injured people from Mogadishu to Turkey following a visit by Turkish health Minister in the capital early in the day.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire and other high-ranking government officials sent off the patients at the airport, as the death toll from the blast is increasing by the hour.

Turkey has sent a medical supply to Mogadishu, to treat the wounded Somali civilians, responding to a request from the Federal government.

The Saudi, UAE, and Qatar are still unresponsive as they are a close ally of the government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.