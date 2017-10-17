16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

East African Bloc Condemns Deadly Attack in Somalia's Mogadishu

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Sunday said it "is horrified by the unspeakable twin terror attacks" on Saturday in Somalia's Mogadishu.

First deputy speaker of the Upper House of the Somali parliament, Abshir Mohamed Ahmed, said over 230 people have been confirmed dead while 288 sustained injuries following the attack at a busy intersection in Mogadishu.

IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim expressed deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people of Somalia.

"I also wish to assure the government and people of Somalia of IGAD's full solidarity in these difficult circumstances and reiterate our readiness to support Somalia to combat terrorism through the existing regional and continental mechanisms," Maalim said in a statement issued by the bloc.

Maalim urged the international community to renew its commitment to defeating terrorist groups by providing the necessary support to the Somalia National Army and the African Union Mission in Somalia.

He also underlined the need for "all political leaders to cast aside their differences and to stand united" and "to adhere to the respect for the institutions, constitution, laws, and customs" of Somalia. Xinhua

