17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Lifts Ban On Nasa's Anti-IEBC Demos in City Centres

Photo: Elisha Otieno/Daily Nation
Anti-IEBC protests in Migori County on October 16, 2017.
By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has temporarily lifted government ban on anti-IEBC demos in the central business districts of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The suspension follows a case filed by National Super Alliance Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya.

The court on Tuesday said the suspension would be in effect until Mr Magaya’s case is heard and determined.

At the same time, Justice John Mativo blocked the arrest and prosecution of Mr Magaya over the demos until the case is determined.

Judge Mativo issued the temporary orders on Tuesaday after the lawyer representing Mr Magaya appeared before him.

Mr Magaya had moved to court on Monday seeking to stop his arrest and the ban on protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He sued Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko and acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Last week, Dr Matiang'i said Mr Magaya would be held responsible for destruction of property during anti-IEBC protests.

More follows.

