Luanda — ASA defeated on Saturday JGM of Huambo by 2-1 at Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium in the 27th round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2017).

ASA started losing the game but they manage to overcome all difficulties and won mor ethree points for the team.

With this result, ASA add 26 points in 13th place, while JGM are penultimate position with 21 points.

1º de Agosto co-lead the competition with Petro de Luanda with 59 points.