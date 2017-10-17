Angola: New Secretaries of State Speak of Priorities

Luanda — The new Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário, said Friday in Luanda that one of the priorities for the functions to be carried out here is to guarantee the dignity of the human person and of citizenship.

Speaking to the press shortly after the inauguration ceremony, led by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, the Secretary of State said that, at the internal level, the sector's concern will be the continued strengthening of national human rights institutions .

Similarly, she added, move forward with the issue of human rights education at all levels of education in the normal and informal system.

On his turn, the new Secretary of State for Social Communication, Celso Domingos José Malavoloneke, said that it is intended for the sector to improve working conditions in the media, in general, including journalists themselves.

As for the Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, the prospects for the mining sector fall to the restructuring of some weak points for its improvement.

According to Angela Mingas, Secretary of State for Spatial Planning, the first objective is being aware of the areas of this ministerial department and from there to define priorities.