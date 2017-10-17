President Jacob Zuma has appointed the members of a new board for the SA Broadcasting Corporation.

The presidency said on Tuesday that Zuma designated Bongumusa Makhathini as chairperson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy chairperson of the board.

The other members who have been appointed for a period of five years, with immediate effect are:

Mr Krish Naidoo, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama, Mr John MatisonnMr Mathatha TseduMs Rachel Kalidass, Mr Michael MarkovitzMr Victor Rambau Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mr Jack Phalane.

"President Zuma wishes all members of the Board all the best during their tenure at the public broadcaster," the presidency said.

Source: News24