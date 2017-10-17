17 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Appoints New SABC Board

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: New SABC Board Appointed

President Jacob Zuma has appointed the members of a new board for the SA Broadcasting Corporation.

The presidency said on Tuesday that Zuma designated Bongumusa Makhathini as chairperson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy chairperson of the board.

The other members who have been appointed for a period of five years, with immediate effect are:

Mr Krish Naidoo, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama, Mr John MatisonnMr Mathatha TseduMs Rachel Kalidass, Mr Michael MarkovitzMr Victor Rambau Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mr Jack Phalane.

"President Zuma wishes all members of the Board all the best during their tenure at the public broadcaster," the presidency said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Using the Army to Fight Crime Is a Bad Idea - Here's Why

South Africa's police minister, Fikile Mbalula, has stirred controversy by calling for the involvement of the country's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.