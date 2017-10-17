17 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Algeria: We Want to Win Against Algeria - Rohr

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he will want to win the last Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Algeria even when he said he would field a much changed side, in Algiers.

Nigeria is already through to the tournament in Russia, following the Eagles' 1-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday in Uyo.

However, Rohr insists he will take the game against Algeria seriously, but will also give a lot of players a chance to prove themselves.

It means players like John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakaeme, etc could start against the North Africans.

"We never go to a match with second team, we want to win our last match as well. At least not to lose so we can qualify without losing any game. It will be wonderful, this is another challenge but I think we will play a second friendly game perhaps in Morocco to see all the players who couldn't play in our previous games," Rohr said.

