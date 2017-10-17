Kenya: Play-Offs Action Starts November 4

This year's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier and Division One league play-offs to will get underway on November 4, fixture secretary Joseph Amoko has announced.

Amoko said the federation was looking to use Africa Nazarene University indoor court as the only option for the play-offs because of the availability of the important 24-second clock.

"ANU has the 24-second clock facility and we are making necessary arrangements for the venue to host this year's post-season play-offs for the first time," Amoko said.

The regular season is expected to end this weekend with Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams hosting Storms, Trailblazers and Lions in Mombasa in their closing fixtures.

PLAY HOSTS

KPA will play Storms and Trailblazers on Friday and Lions on Saturday.

The eight top teams on the league table have qualified for the men's play-offs after last weekend's matches.

Former champions Co-operative Bank finished in second position with 39 points after underdogs KCA-U upset them 48-41 at Upper Hill School on Saturday.

League leaders Ulinzi Warriors with 40 points from 19 wins and two losses are poised to finish top.

Blades are third with 38 points while USIU-A Tigers, who have a date with champions KPA, are in fourth position on 34 points.