Nigeria: S-West PDP Chieftains Meet Over Party Chairmanship Slot

As the People's Democratic Party, PDP, prepares for its National convention in December, chieftains of the party in the South-West, yesterday, gathered in Lagos to brainstorm on who to support for the position of the National Chairman, which has been zoned to the South-West.

At the meeting convened by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, were Chief Dapo Sarumi, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, former Vice Chairman PDP South-West, Chief Bode George and Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who is also a PDP national chairmanship aspirant.

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel was unavoidably absent and Governor Fayose confirmed he will be at the next meeting of the forum.

Speaking at the end of the closed door meeting, Governor Fayose said: "Our aim is to take a position ahead of the convention. We don't want to attend the convention with a divided house. Our aim is to go to the convention and come back with joy, not to be disappointed. We have to talk extensively and ensure everyone is happy with the meeting. We have decided that the meeting must be inclusive and all stakeholders must be present in the meetings.

"The meeting was endorsed by our leaders here and we all believe that it must not end here. All our stakeholders must be present from the next meeting and if there is anybody that refused to attend, we might consider that person has a different agenda."

Former Governor of Oyo State and a PDP chairmanship aspirant, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, said he is now a full member of the PDP.

He said:"Before the end of the month, I will declare my ambition. At this moment, I am still consulting. I have left Accord Party and I am now a full member of PDP. I have obtained my membership card."

Also collaborating Fayose, Chief Tajudeen Olarewanju, said the meeting was called at the instance of the only PDP Governor in the South-West and the leader of the party in the zone.

His words: "PDP in the South-West has only one leader and he is Governor Fayose. He is the rallying point in the zone and he is the one taking our position to the party at the national level ahead of the forthcoming convention. The meeting is being held for all of us to take a position before the convention and all other stakeholders in the zone will join the meeting subsequently."

"We have endorsed the calling of this meeting so that we can take a joint position before the convention. It is our privilege that we have him as our governor. And other stakeholders will be joining us which would be not long."

Chief Bode George said he endorsed the meeting, adding: "I have since endorsed the meeting called by Gov Fayose in our zone. This meeting will show the people that we are prepared and this is a solid ship and not any ruderless meeting".

Also lending his voice, Chief Dapo Sarumi said the entire South-West zone is supporting Governor Fayose because he is the last man standing in the zone.

He said: "It gladdens my heart that those who thought that we are at loggerhead in south west have failed. But after this meeting, they will know that we are united."