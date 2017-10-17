South Africa: Mthembu Slams Sisulu As Politically Immature and Disappointing

ANC's parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu has turned to social media in defence of the party's secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

According to the Daily Dispatch, ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu, over the weekend attacked the Mantashe's character blaming him for divisions in the party and questioned his struggle credentials.

Her comments follow tweets from Mantashe endorsing Cyril Ramaphosa as the best candidate to replace President Jacob Zuma when he steps down in December.

He even reminded Sisulu of the existing relationship between Mantashe and Ramaphosa, explaining that he was a tried and tested leader of the congress movement.

@LindiweSisuluSA' has showed her political immarturity by asserting that SAs freedom is owed to the exiles . She has lost her marbles !!

-- Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) October 16, 2017

He went on to explain that although those who went into exile played their part South Africa's freedom was owed to millions of internal activists who fought the apartheid regime daily.

It is clear from her assertions that Sisulu has no respect for those who fought aparheid without the cushion of exile life . She has lost it-- Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) October 16, 2017

The young lions and our mothers , the women as well as workers were also at the cutting edge of the SA revolution. You are a dissapointment-- Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) October 16, 2017

Source: News24