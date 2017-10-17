Sudan: Policeman Robbed of Weapon in North Darfur Attack

Kabkabiya — A policeman sustained gunshot wounds when he was fired upon by unknown assailants as he made his way to work on in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur state on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that 25-year-old policeman Wed Braima was on his way from his home in El Amiriya district to the police station when two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on him.

The men then took Officer Braima's service weapon and fled.

A woman caller from Kabkabiya said the policeman was taken to Kabkabiya hospital with serious injuries.