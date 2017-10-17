17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Producers Earn Top Dollar From Specialty Tea Exports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gerald Andae

Specialty tea from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned the company as high as Sh29,973 ($291) a kilogramme at international markets in the last financial year, making it the agency's most profitable offering.

According to Tea Directorate, for green tea KTDA's Kangaita factory grossed the top price, Tumoi Teas was second at Sh15,450 ($150). Transnational subsidiary, James Finlay, was placed at number three with Sh1,545 ($15) dollars a kilo.

Kenya is diversifying from the traditional black CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea that it is known for to specialty varieties that fetch a premium. Specialty tea is mainly exported to China, Europe and America.

"If you look at the prices that the specialty tea fetched at the auction last year, there is no doubt that that is the way to go," said Edward Mudibo, managing director at the East African Tea Traders Association (EATTA). At the last auction on Tuesday, black tea fetched an average of Sh300 a kilo. The prices have been dropping in the last few auctions.

Kenya's specialty teas include the purple variety, now at 10 million kilogrammes from seven factories; and white teas.

The directorate has licensed a number of factories and cut down on the stringent requirement for setting up a specialty plant.

For instance, it has reduced the acreage for a factory from 250 hectares to 20.

Kenya

Siege on Odinga Financier's Home Continues

More detectives have arrived at the home of businessman Jimi Wanjigi in Muthaiga, Nairobi, in a raid and siege that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.