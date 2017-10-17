Namibia: Nursing Home Staff Feel Overworked

WORKERS of Ons Tuiste nursing home at Keetmanshoop have complained of being overworked and underpaid.

They also complained that they do not have protective clothing for their work, a situation they claimed could put their health at risk.

The workers added that most of them are being paid an average of N$1 000 a month, and their salaries have not been reviewed for the past two years.

The manager of the home, Dirk Johannes Brand, acknowledged the low salaries paid to the workers, but attributed this to the "shoestring budget" on which the institution operates due to financial limitations.

To make up for the low wages, workers are provided with meals in the morning and noon each day as a token of appreciation for their services.

The manager said the home's 35 staff members would also soon be given protective gear.

"We have ordered the overalls costing N$70 000, and we expect the consignment to arrive by mid-November," he explained.

Brand said the workers received a 5% salary hike in 2015, and rejected claims that they are being overworked.

"We are not understaffed. There is no reason for them to claim they are overworked," he stated.

He added that the institution at one stage considered laying off some workers due to financial constraints, worsened by the high water and electricity bills of close to N$200 000 it has to cough up each month.

"We did not want to make the workers jobless. Therefore, we did not go ahead with the restructuring process.

"It is painful that some workers do not appreciate the institution's decision not to retrench them," Brand remarked.