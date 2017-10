Local Kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The celebrity was found guilty of raping his 17-year-old niece at his home in Johannesburg in November 2013.

The woman who is now 22, said in a statement that she was not coping well after the rape. She was allegedly suicidal.

His R50 000 bail was revoked after the conviction.

