17 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Announces Changes to National Executive

After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;

  • Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training
  • Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs
  • Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications
  • Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy
  • Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security
  • Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios.

I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities.

