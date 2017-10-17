South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Announces Changes to National Executive

After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;
- Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training
- Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs
- Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications
- Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy
- Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security
- Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training
I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios.
I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities.