16 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UNHCR Somalia - Displacements Dashboard | Protection & Return Monitoring Network

Tagged:

Related Topics

Reports from the UNHCR-led Protection & Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) indicate that some 49,000 individuals have been newly internally-displaced countrywide during September (August: 63,000). Of these, for 30,000 the primary reason given was drought related. This represents the lowest figure this year.

12,000 of the new displacements in the month were triggered by conflict or insecurity (August:25,000) predominantly from Marka and Qoryooley districts in Lower Shabelle arriving in IDP sites in Mogadishu. However, during the last 10 days of the month, some 29,000 IDPS were also monitored returning from IDP sites in Marka district to their areas of origin within Marka or Kurtunwaarey.

8,000 displacements were also recorded on arrival within Berbera district where PRMN partners noted that the primary reason was 'Access to humanitarian assistance'. This represents a large increase compared to previous months but the detailed reports indicate lack of livelihood and/or basic needs due to the ongoing drought as the core underlying driver so these do not appear to be indicative of a new trend or 'pull factor' (these displacements are categorised under 'Other reasons').

Cumulative drought related displacements monitored by PRMN in the period 1 November 2016 to 30 September 2017 now total approximately 926,000 (or 837,000 year to date). Conflictrelated displacements during 2017 have reached approximately 163,000.

Somalia

Now 300 Dead As Rescuers Continue Search For Bodies

The death toll in the Somali capital Mogadishu has topped 300 as rescue teams continue to search for survivors from a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.