Reports from the UNHCR-led Protection & Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) indicate that some 49,000 individuals have been newly internally-displaced countrywide during September (August: 63,000). Of these, for 30,000 the primary reason given was drought related. This represents the lowest figure this year.

12,000 of the new displacements in the month were triggered by conflict or insecurity (August:25,000) predominantly from Marka and Qoryooley districts in Lower Shabelle arriving in IDP sites in Mogadishu. However, during the last 10 days of the month, some 29,000 IDPS were also monitored returning from IDP sites in Marka district to their areas of origin within Marka or Kurtunwaarey.

8,000 displacements were also recorded on arrival within Berbera district where PRMN partners noted that the primary reason was 'Access to humanitarian assistance'. This represents a large increase compared to previous months but the detailed reports indicate lack of livelihood and/or basic needs due to the ongoing drought as the core underlying driver so these do not appear to be indicative of a new trend or 'pull factor' (these displacements are categorised under 'Other reasons').

Cumulative drought related displacements monitored by PRMN in the period 1 November 2016 to 30 September 2017 now total approximately 926,000 (or 837,000 year to date). Conflictrelated displacements during 2017 have reached approximately 163,000.