16 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Tension Remains High in El Wak Town in Gedo Region

A tense of fighting between Somali National Army and Jubbaland state forces was reported to be running high in El Wak town, located in Somalia's southwestern Gedo region.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Mohamed Aden Yusuf, a senior Somali army officer in the town said the tension was prompted by a misunderstanding between the SNA and Jubbaland troops.

Yusuf added that the dispute was followed by the withdrawal of Kenyan defense forces (KDF) from the border town, without the consent of the Somali military commanders.

KDF vacated several areas in the region and crossed back to Kenya, allowing Al Shabaab to carry out deadly attacks on the towns they left, according to the official.

