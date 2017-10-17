16 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: No South Africans Among Mogadishu Victims - DIRCO

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria - The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) says no South Africans were among the more than 300 people killed in a terror attack on the Somali capital Mogadishu. Over 300 were wounded as well in the deadliest attack to date on the city.

Contacted by News24, spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "No! They were no South African in Mogadishu over the weekend."

Monyela said the government condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms.

He said it was particularly concerning that the attack was aimed indiscriminately at innocent civilians.

Monyela said President Jacob Zuma had sent a message of condolence and the government would continue to work with other member states of the African Union and the UN to explore long-term solutions to the scourge of terrorism and extremism.

To date the only African countries to have offered their help to Somalia were Kenya and Ethiopia. Turkey will be airlifting 50 of the critically ill to that country where hospitals have been put on alert.

Somalia

Now 300 Dead As Rescuers Continue Search For Bodies

The death toll in the Somali capital Mogadishu has topped 300 as rescue teams continue to search for survivors from a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.