17 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Puts Off Tuesday Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Opposition NASA coalition has put off anti-IEBC protests scheduled for Tuesday to enable them attend to supporters who were injured during confrontations with anti-riot police since last week.

In a statement, the coalition announced that the protests will resume Wednesday in major towns and will target the main city centres in defiance of a government order.

It further called on human rights organisations to take keen interest in the activities of the police during the demonstrations and provide support to victims.

"The coalition appeals to human rights organisations to take keen interest in the atrocities being committed against its supporters across the country and provide necessary support to victims in addition to taking actions commensurate with the crimes," NASA stated.

On Monday, a Form 4 student was shot dead by police during the protests in Kisumu, while four other people were injured.

Michael Okoth, an 18-year-old student at Vihiga Boys High School was shot as he stepped out from their house to buy ice cream according to witnesses.

According to his mother Caroline Okello, her son who was preparing to sit his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE) exam but was sent home for fee arrears of Sh10,000.

Kenya

Producers Earn Top Dollar From Specialty Tea Exports

Specialty tea from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned the company as high as Sh29,973 ($291) a kilogramme at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.