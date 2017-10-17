Kenya: Nasa Puts Off Tuesday Protests

Nairobi — The Opposition NASA coalition has put off anti-IEBC protests scheduled for Tuesday to enable them attend to supporters who were injured during confrontations with anti-riot police since last week.

In a statement, the coalition announced that the protests will resume Wednesday in major towns and will target the main city centres in defiance of a government order.

It further called on human rights organisations to take keen interest in the activities of the police during the demonstrations and provide support to victims.

"The coalition appeals to human rights organisations to take keen interest in the atrocities being committed against its supporters across the country and provide necessary support to victims in addition to taking actions commensurate with the crimes," NASA stated.

On Monday, a Form 4 student was shot dead by police during the protests in Kisumu, while four other people were injured.

Michael Okoth, an 18-year-old student at Vihiga Boys High School was shot as he stepped out from their house to buy ice cream according to witnesses.

According to his mother Caroline Okello, her son who was preparing to sit his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE) exam but was sent home for fee arrears of Sh10,000.