Cameroon: Medical Training - Positive Strides Into a Four-Year Reform

A national competitive entrance examination and a common curriculum characterize the training of students in the medical field in the country

Training of medical practitioners in Cameroon is no longer a "no-man's-land." A few years back, individuals with the financial capacity and experience went ahead to build structures meant to train medical doctors, without respecting international norms. The 2012 reforms creating the National Commission for Training in Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry has improved training in the sector and is also yielding other fruits.

Today, actors have a common voice when it comes to the curriculum and the national competitive entrance examination for students into the medical field in the country. The Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Buea, Professor Marcelin Ngowe Ngowe says it has been a positive ride since government took measures to transform the sector and give it the seriousness it deserves.

Through the reforms, several private medical institutions which were unfit to operate in the field because they lacked technical and financial capacity, laboratories and human resources where shut down. Presently, seven accredited medical training institutions or faculties -four public and three private health institutions exist in Cameroon. The public medical institutions consist of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde with 43 years' experience in training medical doctors.

It offers studies in general medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and oral health medicine, biomedical and medico-sanitary studies and specialist options. The Faculty of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Douala trains students in general medicine and pharmacy.

The Bamenda University Faculty of Health Sciences offers options in medicine, nursing and medical laboratory technology. The Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Buea trains medical doctors, medico-laboratory technicians and nurses. The private Higher Institute of Health Sciences is the University of Montagnes, Bagangté, the Higher Institute of Medical Technologies, Nkoloudom, in the outskirt of Yaounde and the Catholic Institute of Kumbo. Professor Marcelin Ngowe says the teaching programme (curriculum) in all these institutions has been harmonised and a national entrance examination into these faculties are written by those interested to study in any of the faculties. According to Prof Ngowe, this has guaranteed quality in the training of medical practitioners in the country and uniformity in what the students learn irrespective of where they study. The government is also taking measures to ensure that these institutions have a platform for its students to reinforce their skills before graduation. Besides Teaching Hospitals, the construction of general and referral hospitals in different regions will serve as teaching hospitals for faculties without one.