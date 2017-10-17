Photo: Supplied

One of the pictures of a correctional services official with an inmate which surfaced on social media.

A correctional services official at the Losperfontein Correctional Centre in Brits committed suicide on Monday after pictures of her kissing an inmate surfaced, the Department of Correctional Services said.

Department regional manager Mandla Mkabela said in a statement that the department is shocked and grieved by the incident.

"We want to convey our condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased official," Mkabela said.

He said a team of senior managers and counsellors has been dispatched to the facility to provide the necessary support to fellow personnel.

Mkabela, however, still condemned the conduct of the official seen in the photo.

"This is disturbing and strictly prohibited," he said.

Source: News24