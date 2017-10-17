Malawi: MCP Supporters Impound Kamangira's Vehicle in Foiled Electoral Fraud

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Bangula have in the wee hours of Tuesday intercepted two vehicles suspected to be in electoral fraud mission that were reportedly distributing campaign material and that it was in an operation for electoral fraud.

The white Toyota Hilux without a number plate belonging to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Nsanje South Parliamentarian Thom Kamangira was intercepted together with another sky-blue Toyota Hilux also without a number plate bearing address of Step Up Construction of Soche in Blantyre.

Concerned and vigilant supporters had deflated tyres of the sky-blue Hilux .

Apparently the deflated vehicle was throughout Monday spotted moving from one polling centre to another of the 13 designated polling centres within the constituency and mainly between Phokera and Chilimba.

After deflating the tyres near a police check point, there was a heavy presence of the police officer who arrived to guard the vehicles as irate mob wanted to torch it.

However, MCP officials rushed to calm down the situation by addressing the supporters to remain calm.

They commended them for doing a good surveillance job and advised them to demonstrate their anger through the ballot .

"Let's vent our anger by voting for our candidate," said an MCP official.

Police had however to drive away Kamangira's w Hilux to the police compound of Chiromo police amid loud protests from the angry supporters.

By the time the vehicles were being intercepted, MP Kamangira was reportedly sitting at the gate of Simbeko lodge within Bangula together with other DPP officials.

The deflated Hilux remained there at the check point and was being guarded by police.

In the past two weeks, there have been strong rumours of possible rigging by the DPP and because of this the MCP camp has been extra vigilant against any possible mischief day and night.

Apparently, Kamangira is facing challenges in his constituency to return the seat in 2019 as communities accuse him for failure to address people's social and economic challenges.