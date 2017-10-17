Rwanda: Police Coach Hails His Team After Lifting Beach Handball Title

Police Beach Handball Club added yet another trophy to their cabinet after winning the 2017 Beach Handball title having overcome Stella Maris and Winners.

The three-team tournament was held at Kivu Beach in Rubavu District on Saturday.

In the first game, Police beat Stella Maris 2-0, while in the second, they edged Winners 2-0, with Stella Maris beating Winners 2-0.

This is the third beach handball trophy won by the cops.

The win increased Police Handball Club's trophy haul to 37 since its formation in 2000.

Police coach Assistant Inspector of Police Antoine Ntabanganyimana said he had no doubt from the beginning they were destined for glory.

"The players worked hard and everyone is really happy of what the team has achieved over the years," Ntabanganyimana said. "I assure you that we are ready to maintain this winning spirit, next is lifting international competitions."

Police also won the handball league two months ago.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

