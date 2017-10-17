17 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Coach Hails His Team After Lifting Beach Handball Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Police Beach Handball Club added yet another trophy to their cabinet after winning the 2017 Beach Handball title having overcome Stella Maris and Winners.

The three-team tournament was held at Kivu Beach in Rubavu District on Saturday.

In the first game, Police beat Stella Maris 2-0, while in the second, they edged Winners 2-0, with Stella Maris beating Winners 2-0.

This is the third beach handball trophy won by the cops.

The win increased Police Handball Club's trophy haul to 37 since its formation in 2000.

Police coach Assistant Inspector of Police Antoine Ntabanganyimana said he had no doubt from the beginning they were destined for glory.

"The players worked hard and everyone is really happy of what the team has achieved over the years," Ntabanganyimana said. "I assure you that we are ready to maintain this winning spirit, next is lifting international competitions."

Police also won the handball league two months ago.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @pkamasa

Rwanda

Why Are Africans Absent From Nobel Prize Winners?

The Nobel Prize season has just ended and we know the winners of the prize in physics, chemistry, medicine, economics,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.