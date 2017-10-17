17 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Sudan: Rwandan Peacekeepers Hand Over New Classrooms to Darfur School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Times Reporter

Rwandan peacekeepers, code-named RWANBATT49, serving under African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation (UNAMID) in North Darfur, Sudan, have handed over new classrooms constructed at EL SIREAF High Secondary School for Girls.

Inaugurated on October 11, 2017, the school is located at EL SIREAF locality, in Northern Darfur.

The humanitarian project by the Rwandan peacekeepers included construction of a 120mx90m perimeter wall, one block of two classrooms, two latrines, four rehabilitated classrooms and an administration office.

Following the handover of the new infrastructure, the school now has capacity to accommodate over 400 students.

The project was sponsored by UNAMID and implemented by Rwandan peacekeepers deployed in Sector North Darfur as part of the Mission's Quick Impact Projects programme.

In a statement, Abdomajid Mohammed, the representative from Sudan's State Ministry of Education, appreciated the "great effort" by Rwandan peacekeepers who constructed and rehabilitated the school.

"We assure you that we will maintain this work for the coming generation to be a symbol of peace and love between people of Sudan and Rwandans," the statement quotes him as saying.

The UNAMID Head of Office Sector North, Susaina Lowe, who presided over the inauguration ceremony, commended the "courage and effort of the Rwandan peacekeepers and their significant contribution and sustained commitment to the UN peacekeeping operations".

On behalf of the Rwandan peacekeepers, Lt Col David Musirikare said the project is vital because the existing school structures were dilapidated.

He also said that it was previously a challenge for the administration to manage the security of the school, especially the movement of students and other people entering compound without control.

"This project will positively impact both the local community and UNAMID; it will also employ people settled in the area, reducing security threat to the school beneficiaries," Lt Col Musirikare is quoted as saying in a statement sent to The New Times.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by delegations from the Government of Sudan, UNAMID officials, as well as the peacekeepers and local communities.

Sudan

President of Republic of Niger Arrives in Sudan

President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamadou Issooufou arrived in Khartoum, Tuesday, in a several hours visit to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.