Rwanda: Renewable Energy Players Meet in Kigali This Week

Local and international players in renewable energy will convene in Kigali on Thursday and Friday this week to map out potential opportunities in the sector.

The forum will serve as a platform to network, deliberate and showcase technology with an aim to scale up renewable energy.

According to the organisers, the forum, dubbed Renewable Energy for Sustainable Growth -Matchmaking conference & Exhibition, will also pay attention to small and medium hydropower project development in Rwanda and the region.

The event will venture into the Rwandan renewable energy market and provide an international business and partnerships platform by highlighting attractive investment opportunities.

"Expectations from the forum include engaging with financiers and investors interested in the Rwandan renewable energy market, and exchange know-how with counterparts. Updates will be shared on Government of Rwanda's national priorities and associated business opportunities for the private sector. Engagement with pioneers in the off-grid sector and lessons about exciting innovations that are driving change on the ground in Rwanda will also be discussed," a concept note by the organisers reads in part.

Currently, Rwanda's energy generation capacity is at 210.9 MW with 48 per cent coming from hydropower, with thermal contributing 32 per cent, while methane-to-power adds about 14.3 per cent.

According to Rwanda Energy Group Report of August 2017, the country has achieved about 40.5 per cent access rate, of which on-grid access represents 29.5 per cent with off-grid access standing at 11 per cent.

REG recently announced that they had reviewed their energy rollout strategy to align them to the central government's objectives.

The new strategy 7-5-2 Plan aims at connecting all the households in next 7 years (by 2024), connecting all the productive users by 2022, and ensuring that the entire capital is connected by in the next two years by 2019.

The new strategy is also dependent on power imports from neighbouring countries, an initiative which has been in the pipeline for years but has since stalled severally.

The Acting Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation Limited, Yves Nshuti, recently told The New Times that the power importation plan was still in the pipeline and is set to add about 100MW in the near future.

The plan also includes stepping up the use of off-grid solutions to about 48 per cent.

The event is organised by Energy Private Developers association in conjunction with Rwanda Development Board, among other partners.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @ByCollinsMwai