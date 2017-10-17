Kenya: 3 Die in Suspected Dysentery, Cholera Outbreak in Kisii

Three people have died in Kenyenya , Kisii County in a suspected dysentery or cholera outbreak.

Two people died at Royal Hospital in Rongo where they had been taken for treatment while the third person, 21 year old Alvin Makori, died on Sunday at Sengera Mission Hospital.

The three had suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea and doctors suspect either dysentery or cholera as the cause of death.

Another 31 from Nyambunwa, Getacho and Kemoncho villages in Mokubo area are admitted to various hospitals with similar symptoms.

FUNERALS

Health officials in the sub-county said many of patients experienced dizziness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

George Makori, a brother to one of the victims, Alvin Makori, said his brother was in the company of other villagers who had attended two funerals at Mokubo between Thursday and Friday before he returned home complaining of diarrhoea.

Mr Makori said his brother told them he did not eat anything at both funerals.

"He told us he did not eat food at either of the funerals and so we don't know what happened," he told reporters at their Mokubo home.

ADMITTED

Mr Makori's aunt Ms Jane Bochere and four of her grandchildren were also taken ill and were admitted to Sengera Mission for emergency care.

"They are currently receiving medication and are making positive progress," said Mr Makori.

At least 8 children, 10 men and 7 women were admitted to Kenyenya Sub-County Hospital by the time the Nation Team visited the region.

Sub-County Health officials said they suspected acute dysentery and cholera outbreaks even as they struggled manage the situation.

DRUGS

At Kenyenya Sub-County Hospital, some patients decried lack of drugs.

Others said they were told to buy drugs for their treatment from chemists outside the hospital

Ms Agnes Akama, 19, who was rushed to the facility on Sunday morning said she was given a drip and told to go and buy drugs from outside.

"The doctors gave me a prescription but I don't have money to buy the drugs" Ms Akama said, adding that her mother was also admitted to Sengera Hospital where she was taken on Saturday night.

MEALS

They both said they did not take any meal at the said funerals.

Ms Sarah Gechore , another patient at the hospital said she was responding well to treatment although she was still experiencing bouts of diarrhoea and dizziness.

Her father-in-law, Mr Nyambego Okengo, who was admitted to the same facility also denied eating at the funerals.

"We have never seen this in the whole of Gusii , it came like thunder . Some people are claiming we ate human flesh at the funeral yet some of us did not eat meat, " Mr Nyambego said.

ASCERTAIN CAUSE

Kenyenya Sub-County Medical Officer, Dr Nyabera Omari told the Nation they were yet to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.

"We have taken various samples including the food eaten at the funerals, blood and stool to help us accurately diagnose the condition," he said.

Dr Omari added that they had also taken water samples from springs near the epicentre of the outbreak to ascertain if the water was contaminated with cholera.

At Kenyenya Sub-County Hospital, at least 10 patients were awaiting to be attended to.

There was one doctor, two volunteer nurses and six clinicians on duty, indicating any further spread of the ailment could stretch the staff.